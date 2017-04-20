Teacher Accused Of Sexual Relationship With 13-Year-Old Student

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Public Schools teacher has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a 13-year-old student.

35-year-old Chadwick Forrest Zamarron is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, perverted practice, second and third-degree sexual offense, and sex abuse by a person in authority. He is being held without bail.

Zamarron is a teacher at Northwest Academy of Health Sciences. He had been a teacher with Baltimore County Schools for nearly ten years.

“The teacher began to have sexual contact with the student in the school, on school grounds, and during school hours,” said Jennifer Peach, with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Baltimore County police say Zamarron was caught when the victim told her parents.

The investigation began last week, when the alleged victim told her mother she “performed a sexual act” on Zamarron.

During the investigation, the girl told a social worker that she sent sexual messages on social media to Zamarron in January.

He’s even accused of writing hall passes for the girl to excuse her from other classes as a way to get her one-on-one inside his classroom.

“He is in a position of authority,” said Peach. “He is supposed to be a mentor, a guide, to the children that he has in his school. And instead, he victimized one.”

Police say they have a paper trail. They say text messages and social media contact between the two explains much more about their relationship.

Parents in the neighborhood are appalled.

“They say that this is a good community,” neighbor Terrell Rich said. “So that it happened here is shocking. Because they say that nothing happens up here.”

“Despicable. I was outraged,” said Cynthia Riley. “We’re all just flabbergasted. How long has this been going on?”

There may be more victims out there, police say, who have yet to come forward.

Baltimore County Public Schools released the following statement:

“First, our thoughts and support are with the student and her family. We take our responsibility to protect students in our care seriously and when an adult is accused of violating that trust, immediate action is taken. We will follow our standard personnel procedures to ensure our students are protected. In addition, we will continue to work with police and law enforcement as they investigate this situation.” –Mychael Dickerson, BCPS

