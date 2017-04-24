Baltimore Police Arrest 21-Year Old Murder Suspect

April 24, 2017 12:37 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Davante Wilson, Homicide, Ryan Harris

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing death in Baltimore City.

Officials say 21-year old Ryan Harris was responsible for the fatal stabbing of 25-year old Davante Wilson. Wilson was discovered by officers Friday afternoon at a home in the 1200 block of Walker Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Harris was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. He has been denied bail.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia