Baltimore Police Arrest 21-Year Old Murder Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing death in Baltimore City.
Officials say 21-year old Ryan Harris was responsible for the fatal stabbing of 25-year old Davante Wilson. Wilson was discovered by officers Friday afternoon at a home in the 1200 block of Walker Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Harris was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. He has been denied bail.
