5-Alarm Fire Near University Of Maryland Under Control

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Fire Department has been able to get a 5-alarm fire under control. The fire started at a building that is under construction near the University of Maryland College Park campus.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the region worked to extinguish a massive 5-alarm fire at a College Park apartment complex that started burning since Monday.

Fire officials say this is one of the largest efforts by firefighters to knock out a fire in Prince George’s County history.

More than 200 firefighters on scene to tackle the flames that are responsible for quite a scene.

There have been no injuries, except for a firefighter whose ankle was hurt, but they are expected to be okay.

Video was captured of the large plumes of thick smoke that blanketed College Park for hours.

The scene of a jaw dropping 5-alarm fire at the Fuse 47 apartment building currently under construction off Berwyn House Rd.

A location not only near several other residences – including a senior citizen complex, which was evacuated – but also the University of Maryland campus, which had to be shut down because of air quality problems caused by the thick smoke.

“As the day progressed, being outside and even being in class, you could smell the smoke from the building even across the campus,” said one witness.

[Reporter: “You ever see anything like this?”] “I’ve seen small things like car fires, but nothing like this.”

Fire officials report the majority of the fire has been contained, but crews are still working diligently to put out hot spots inside the building.

The fire has presented challenges because the building is under construction.

“That poses all kinds of hazards to firefighters because a lot of the safeguards that are normally in place are not yet here and operating,” said Mark Brady with Prince George’s County Fire Department. “An alarm system, a sprinkler system, fire doors, which would hold the fire in check and keep it from spreading one room to the other.”

While the cause is unknown, officials say the fire appears to have started in the upper floors and spread to the roof.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook