State Trooper Fatally Shot At Delaware Wawa; 1 In Custody

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An on-duty Delaware State Police trooper was shot and killed at a Wawa in the 1600 block of Pulaski Highway in Bear Wednesday.
Sources tell CBS Philly that one suspect is in custody, and authorities say another is barricaded inside a home in the Brick Mill Farm Development and is firing at police.
Schools in the area are on lockdown.
That trooper was transported to Christiana Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
