WJZ BREAKING: Delaware State Police Trooper Dies After Being Shot At A Wawa                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 Police: Gang Member Arrested For 2014 Murder Of Toddler McKenzie Elliott

State Trooper Fatally Shot At Delaware Wawa; 1 In Custody

April 26, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Delaware State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An on-duty Delaware State Police trooper was shot and killed at a Wawa in the 1600 block of Pulaski Highway in Bear Wednesday.

Sources tell CBS Philly that one suspect is in custody, and authorities say another is barricaded inside a home in the Brick Mill Farm Development and is firing at police.

Schools in the area are on lockdown.

That trooper was transported to Christiana Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Josh C Nolan says:
    April 26, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Use few hours of your free time weekly to gain extra thousand bucks on your paypal account every Friday… Check out this http://9nl.at/6r3i?9416

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia