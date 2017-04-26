Man Charged In Toddler McKenzie Elliott’s 2014 Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been more than two-and-a-half years since 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott was killed in a drive-by shooting.

She was playing on the front porch of her Waverly neighborhood home on the August 1 afternoon when a stray bullet took her life. She would be 6 years old now.

Baltimore Police announced Wednesday morning that there has been an arrest made in the case. They held a joint press conference with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Terrell Plummer has been charged in the shooting as part of a larger drug conspiracy case. He and six other alleged gang members have been indicted.

The other men listed in the indictment are 22-year-old Davonte Rich, 23-year-old Trevon Beasley, 23-year-old Tyrone Jamison, 25-year-old Davin Lawson, 26-year-old Calvin Watson and 26-year-old Tyron Brown.

The seven men are allegedly members of the “Old York Money Gang,” WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports. One of them, Tyron Brown, had been a fugitive as of the press conference Wednesday morning but was taken into custody later in the day, according to the department of justice.

The shooting was apparently the result of a turf battle.

Rosenstein, just confirmed this week as deputy attorney general, says he will take picture of McKenzie and lessons of the case to D.C. with him.

Stay with WJZ for updates to this story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook