Man Charged In Toddler McKenzie Elliott’s 2014 Murder

April 26, 2017 4:36 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been more than two-and-a-half years since 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott was killed in a drive-by shooting.

She was playing on the front porch of her Waverly neighborhood home on the August 1 afternoon when a stray bullet took her life. She would be 6 years old now.

Baltimore Police announced Wednesday morning that there has been an arrest made in the case. They held a joint press conference with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Terrell Plummer has been charged in the shooting as part of a larger drug conspiracy case. He and six other alleged gang members have been indicted.

The other men listed in the indictment are 22-year-old Davonte Rich, 23-year-old Trevon Beasley, 23-year-old Tyrone Jamison, 25-year-old Davin Lawson, 26-year-old Calvin Watson and 26-year-old Tyron Brown.

The seven men are allegedly members of the “Old York Money Gang,” WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports. One of them, Tyron Brown, had been a fugitive as of the press conference Wednesday morning but was taken into custody later in the day, according to the department of justice.

The shooting was apparently the result of a turf battle.

Rosenstein, just confirmed this week as deputy attorney general, says he will take picture of McKenzie and lessons of the case to D.C. with him.

