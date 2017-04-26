Police Make Arrest In Baltimore Double Shooting

WJZ BREAKING: Delaware State Police Trooper Dies After Being Shot At A Wawa                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 Police: Gang Member Arrested For 2014 Murder Of Toddler McKenzie Elliott

April 26, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man accused of a double shooting earlier this month.

Juwan Wheatley faces charges of first-degree attempted murder for a double shooting that happened on April 11.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Linden Ave.

No further details were released about the shooting, but police identified Wheatley as a suspect in the case, and were able to arrest him on Tuesday.

