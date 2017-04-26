Prosecutor: Couple Laughed As They Fatally Shot Service Dog

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who’s also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooting her service dog.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2oILugy ) 23-year-old Marinna Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng are accused of tying the dog, Cam, to a tree and shooting it multiple times with a rifle.

Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves says the two can be heard giggling and laughing as the dog is being killed.

RELATED: Authorities: Veteran Tied Dog To Tree, Shot It 5 Times

Both are charged with cruelty to animals.

Court documents show Rollins medically retired from the Army in January.

Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said Heng is a soldier in a unit that reports to the Army Special Operations Command. Bockholt declined to give the exact unit.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)