Young Cancer Survivor Gets His Wish At NFL Draft

And then the boy finally smiled.
An instant after that, Goodell stepped aside and let Owuanibe move behind the microphone — which was too high. After Goodell made a quick adjustment to the microphone, Owuanibe pumped his fist and told football fans around the world who the Ravens picked at No. 16.
Owuanibe loved the Ravens long before he was diagnosed with cancer. In recent year, the teenager met with the coaching staff and several players at training camp through another nonprofit organization, the Casey Cares Foundation.
Thus, when his wish was presented to the Ravens front office, the team happily complied. Coach John Harbaugh informed T.J. that his wish has been granted.
T.J.’s cancer is now in remission.
