2 People Fatally Shot; Found Around Corner From Each Other

April 30, 2017 10:22 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people, who were found just around the corner from each other, died from gunshot wounds late Saturday night.

The Baltimore Police Department was called at 10:15 p.m., about a shooting at Baltimore and Carey Streets.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Steven Jackson, who had been shot in the head.

They also found a second victim, Larry Lawson, 29, just around the corner, in the unit block of Stockton St. Lawson had been shot in the abdomen.

Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma, where they died a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

