ATF Investigating After More Than Dozen Firearms Stolen From Del. Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal agents are asking for the public’s help after a suspect steals more than a dozen firearms from a Delaware shop.

The ATF is worried they could end up on Baltimore streets.

Authorities say the suspect broke into baker’s hardware in Millsboro, Delaware and stole 13 handguns and a rifle.

The brazen burglary happened early Friday morning, setting off a manhunt across the region.

“The ATF’s number one priority is to keep illegal firearms from winding up in the hands of criminals so that’s our goal today to make sure that we act as quickly as possible,” says ATF Special Agent David Cheplak.

The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Federal agents are worried the guns could be illegally sold in the Baltimore area.

“We’re definitely concerned that these weapons will wind up on the streets of Baltimore,” and used in violent crimes.

“The majority of the violence we’re seeing here in Baltimore is being committed with firearms that are illegally obtained.”

The Delaware heist is the latest in a string of gun shop robberies across the nation.

Last month, a group of masked thieves used a pickup truck to crash into a store in Florida to steal weapons.

Closer to home, thieves busted down the front door of a Rockville guns shop in March, less than two weeks after that, aVirginia gun store was also ransacked and robbed.

The ATF has warning for the thieves: “We’re coming after you.”

There’s only one suspect in the Delaware incident and officials say it is possible that he had some help.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov.

Citizens can also send a text anonymously via the ReportIt® mobile app, available through www.reportit.com, using the ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location.

