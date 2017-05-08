Maryland Delegation Asks For National Airport Noise Study

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress from Maryland and other local leaders are calling for a study of noise levels from planes flying to and leaving Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration made changes to air traffic patterns in 2015 that concentrated more airliners along a single flight path. Since then, some residents of Bethesda and northwest Washington have complained about near-constant noise.
Sen. Ben Cardin, Reps. John Delaney and Jamie Raskin and other officials requested the noise study in a letter to the FAA on Monday. They want the FAA to look at noise levels before and after the traffic pattern changes. They say their constituents “suffer the disruptive and unhealthy effects” of airplane noise on a daily basis.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
When it happens to the rich folks in Bethesda, there will be lots of media coverage and things will be changed….not so much for other folks in the same situation.