Former Baltimore Bishop Who Killed Cyclist Denied Early Release

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A former Episcopal bishop who struck and killed a cyclist while driving drunk in Baltimore was denied early release from her seven-year prison sentence.

Heather Cook spoke extensively during the hearing, but did not accept responsibility and showed no remorse. She did not apologize to the victim or his family, according to the chair of the parole board.

The commission did not take long to deliberate, and decided to deny parole because this was her second DUI, she fled the scene, and she showed no remorse. This ruling cannot be appealed.

Cook, once the second-highest-ranking Episcopal leader in Maryland, struck and killed 41-year-old cyclist Tom Palermo on Dec. 27, 2014. She left the scene for 30 minutes before returning, and her blood alcohol level was 0.22 — far higher than Maryland’s legal limit of 0.08.

She pleaded guilty in October of 2015 to manslaughter, drunken driving and leaving the scene. She was sentenced to seven years in prison, and has served 18 months of that sentence.

Cook, who was the first female bishop in her diocese, had previously been arrested for drunken driving in 2010.

