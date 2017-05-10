Police Still Searching For Dog Stolen From Ellicott City Rescue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An animal rescue in Ellicott City is desperately seeking a puppy that was stolen from its cage.

Becca, a 4-month-old husky mix with stunning blue eyes, vanished without a trace Saturday night.

Police tell WJZ they rarely see dogs stolen from shelters, and this one has some distinct features.

“The dog was gone,” said Moira Liskovec, founder of the Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue. “You know, we were horrified.”

By the close of the last shift, staff had all dogs walked, accounted for, and secured in their cages. It wasn’t until Sunday morning they realized Becca was missing.

Her three littermates are still at the shelter.

“She was the most gorgeous one because she had those beautiful blue eyes,” according to Liskovec.

Surveillance cameras didn’t catch a thing.

“It wasn’t reported that anything else was stolen,” says Lori Boone, a Howard County Police spokeswoman. “There were other dogs inside the rescue at the time. They weren’t taken.”

There were also no other signs of a break-in. Liskovec believes the back door may have been unlocked. She also thinks the thief may have known their way around.

“Someone who has knowledge of this back area,” Liskovec says.

Police and the shelter are hoping the next “small miracle” will be catching whoever took Becca.

They also hope the puppy’s distinct blue eyes will help them find her.

Maybe you’ve seen this dog at the vet’s office, out on a walk in your neighborhood, or have seen pictures on social media.

If you have, they’re asking you to give them a call.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook