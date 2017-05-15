26 Children Were Aboard Bus That Overturned On I-95 SB

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A major accident involving an overturned charter bus on southbound I-95 in Harford County has shut down the roadway and injured at least 25 people, authorities say. It happened near Exit 89 in Havre de Grace around 9:30 a.m.

According to Maryland State Police, 26 children, three chaperones and one driver were aboard the bus for a field trip to Washington, D.C. The children attend Charles W. Henry School in Philadelphia. According to WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren, there were 8th grade students on board.

One adult and one child were transported by Medevac helicopter, one by Maryland State Police and one by Delaware State Police.

The child was flown to Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in New Castle, Delaware, and the adult was taken to Shock Trauma.

According to the University of Maryland Medical System, Shock Trauma received an adult female patient, who is still being triaged, the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air is expecting to receive 7 to 10 priority 3 patients and University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace is expecting to receive between 12 and 15 priority 3 patients.

A priority 3 patient is one with relatively minor injuries such as cuts, scrapes, bruises, possible broken bones.

State Police say the cause of the crash is not yet known, though a passenger car was involved in some way. The driver is being interviewed.

According to Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley, there was a bus southbound full of Philadelphia Police Department recruits also on their way to D.C. for Police Week activities right behind the accident. They were able to stop and assist immediately after the crash.

Listen to WJZ’s interview with Shipley in full here:

Maryland State troopers, members of Havre de Grace’s Susquehanna Hose Company and other first responders are also on the scene.

Southbound I-95 between exits 89 and 93 are closed, and are expected to remain closed for at least three hours for investigation and cleanup. The northbound lanes have reopened. Detour to Exit 100/MD 272, per the Maryland Transportation Authority.

First responders are advising that people use 40, 7 or US-1 as alternates.

Below are some photos from the scene provided by the Susquehanna Hose Company. According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the bus was operated by Werner Coach, which is based in Pennsylvania.





