Police Investigating Crimes Involving ‘Reckless, Out Of Control’ Juveniles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department reports they are investigating two incidents they believe are linked, in which the suspects range in age from 12 to 18.

After announcing their investigation into these cases, police say they were able to take several suspects into custody, but are still searching for additional suspects.

Police say these crimes occurred on Sunday, May 14, and Tuesday, May 16, both on Springlake Way.

Handguns were used in both cases, according to police, and the victims in both incidents were physically unharmed.

In the first case, police say there were four suspects, whose ages ranged from 12 to 18 years old.

The suspects tried to take a woman’s car keys, but ended up taking her cell phone instead.

The second incident involved a woman and her 7-week-old. Five or six suspects approached her and wanted her keys.

They made off with the woman’s Volkswagen Passat, and a day later, police were able to recover the vehicle in the 5900 block of Benton Heights, and take two juveniles into custody.

Police say these suspects are “reckless, out of control and need to be controlled.”

