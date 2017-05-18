4 Teens Charged In Relation To Armed Carjacking After Pursuit Involving Police Helicopter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four teens have been arrested and charged in relation to an armed carjacking, two as adults and two as juveniles, after a pursuit involving a Baltimore Police helicopter Wednesday.

Officers received an anonymous call for a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Belair Road and Bayonne Avenue and gave the tag number. The tag was determined to be that of a stolen vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat taken during a carjacking Tuesday.

The Baltimore Police aviation unit, Foxtrot, was requested to the area. They located the vehicle and followed it to the 5900 block of Benton Heights where the occupants of the vehicle bailed out and ran.

Officers responded to the area and were able to quickly take one of the suspects into custody.

Three other suspects were located and taken into custody by the Regional Auto Theft Taskforce (RATT) Units.

The suspects who will be charged as adults with armed carjacking are identified as 16-year-old Korran Joshua Morris and 16-year-old George William Bryant, both from Baltimore. They were transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility and processed.

The suspects who will be charged as juveniles with stolen auto are 15- and 14-year-old boys, both from Baltimore.

Detectives are continuing to investigate these suspects connectivity to other incidents similar to this. Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Robbery detectives, at 410-366-6341. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

