Occupants Abandon Car After Striking MTA Bus; Ran Red Light

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Occupants of a Cadillac abandoned the car Saturday after striking an MTA bus after running a red light, according to MTA officials.
Officials say the bus was traveling south on St. Paul Street at North Avenue when it was struck in the rear on the right side.
Sixteen passengers on the MTA bus and the driver were hospitalized.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
High or drunk driver, they’ll never tell the truth