Suspect Arrested In Early Morning Fatal Stabbing

May 21, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Maryland State Police, Wicomico County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning in Wicomico County.

Latoya B. Elzey, 26, faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Maryland State Police reports Elzey was arrested in the death of 41-year-old Migail B. Hunter, whose body is being sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Police say Hunter was stabbed by Elzey at 1 a.m. Sunday during an altercation.

Hunter was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Comments

One Comment

  1. MLN-TV.COM (@mlntvcom) says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:15 am

    put the stabber to death…AND HIS PARENTS!

    Reply

