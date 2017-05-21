Suspect Arrested In Early Morning Fatal Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning in Wicomico County.
Latoya B. Elzey, 26, faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
Maryland State Police reports Elzey was arrested in the death of 41-year-old Migail B. Hunter, whose body is being sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Police say Hunter was stabbed by Elzey at 1 a.m. Sunday during an altercation.
Hunter was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
One Comment
put the stabber to death…AND HIS PARENTS!