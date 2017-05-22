Officers Could Be Fired Following Freddie Gray Investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five officers who have been cleared in the Freddie Gray case are now facing a second wave of charges. This time, they’ll answer to their own department, and three of them could be fired.

Those officers were cleared by the court system. But, that doesn’t clear them of breaking police rules. Now, they’ll have to face those charges and for three officers it could mean turning in their badges.

Five Baltimore City police officers face new charges in the death of Freddie Gray. This time, from their own department. Officer Caesar Goodson could be fired. He drove the van where Freddie Gray sustained injuries that would cost him his life. Also facing firing, Lieutenant Brian Rice… And sergeant alicia white.

Lesser charges for officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, shown on cell phone video, as they arrested gray more than two years ago.

Now, they are looking at five days suspension without pay.

The sixth officer, William Porter, who’s case ended in a mistrial is not facing any internal discipline.

“I sure hope that this sends a message to the men and women, the rank and file. Follow your policies. They are there to protect you, to protect the citizens and to protect the department,” says law enforcement expert and retired police officer Neill Franklin.

He says, this second wave of charges comes down to department policy. After Gray’s death, prosecutors initially charged the six officers. But, after one mistrial and three acquittals dropped the remaining cases.

That launched an internal investigation in the hands of Montgomery and Howard County police departments.

The investigation wrapped ten days ago. Franklin says, the officers can choose to fight the discipline in front of a trial board.

“Anything is possible, but from what I know of the case and what I know of the policies, I think it’s going to be very difficult for them to win this,” he says.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who charged the officers two years ago, says she is relieved the officers may be held responsible by their own.

It’s about justice. It’s always been about justice for Freddie Gray.

Tonight, police are not talking. They haven’t made the internal report public. Sources tell WJZ, the officers’ fate will now be in the hands of Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

If the officers choose to fight the punishment and face an internal board, those hearings will be open to the public.

