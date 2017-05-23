Baltimore PD Increasing Patrols Following Manchester Bombing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is increasing patrols and checks following the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
Though there will be increased patrol, the public is reminded to stay vigilant, as a terrorist attack can happen anywhere.
Police continue to monitor information obtained by the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF).
Baltimore PD will increase patrols to “vulnerable infrastructures and facilities where large gatherings of people may occur,” and the police commissioner will remain in contact with the mayor with any information they get.
One Comment
Baltimore residents have a much greater chance of being attacked by their own local criminals due to the shackles they have put on police. Until they let the police actually do their jobs without fear of facing some bogus charge, I won’t be setting foot anywhere near that city. Cancelled one family vacation, not considering another. Many other safer destinations where police are respected and allowed to do their jobs.