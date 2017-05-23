Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Baltimore PD Increasing Patrols Following Manchester Bombing

May 23, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Manchester Concert Bombing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is increasing patrols and checks following the deadly bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Though there will be increased patrol, the public is reminded to stay vigilant, as a terrorist attack can happen anywhere.

Police continue to monitor information obtained by the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF).

Baltimore PD will increase patrols to “vulnerable infrastructures and facilities where large gatherings of people may occur,” and the police commissioner will remain in contact with the mayor with any information they get.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Katy Burton says:
    May 24, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Baltimore residents have a much greater chance of being attacked by their own local criminals due to the shackles they have put on police. Until they let the police actually do their jobs without fear of facing some bogus charge, I won’t be setting foot anywhere near that city. Cancelled one family vacation, not considering another. Many other safer destinations where police are respected and allowed to do their jobs.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch