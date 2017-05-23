NFL Will Allow Group, Prop Touchdown Celebrations In 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL will now allow for “group celebrations” of touchdowns in the 2017 season.
The league will also allow celebrations that include using the ball as a prop.
However, prolonged acts, miming weapons, offensive gestures, sexually suggestive moves will still be banned.
Back in March, Goodell said, it’s about “balancing sportsmanship, avoiding taunting and trying to allow players the ability to express themselves in an exuberant way to celebrate. We think that’s great. We want to see more of that. But we want to see them do it respectfully to their teammates and their opponents.”
NFL players who lobbied for the return of more expressive scoring celebrations for the past several seasons have been heard.
