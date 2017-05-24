Frat Member Found Guilty For Off-Campus Hazing Incident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man is found guilty of hazing in an off-campus incident last year that sent a Towson University student to the hospital.

According to court documents, Alexander Cantor was found guilty of hazing, but will not serve jail time.

Police say back in March of 2016, a 19-year-old student was forced to do strenuous workouts and drink unknown substances at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Afterwards he became extremely ill.

Another TKE member, Evan Francis was also charged with hazing back in October, but was granted probation before judgment.

Towson released the following statement:

“Towson University takes any report of hazing, or confirmed incident of hazing, very seriously. Hazing is illegal and a violation of our Code of Student Conduct; it will not be tolerated at Towson University.”

Towson University suspended the fraternity until 2021.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook