Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Frat Member Found Guilty For Off-Campus Hazing Incident

May 24, 2017 11:14 PM
Filed Under: Frat, Guilty, Hazing, Tau Kappa Epsilon, TKE, Towson University

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man is found guilty of hazing in an off-campus incident last year that sent a Towson University student to the hospital.

According to court documents, Alexander Cantor was found guilty of hazing, but will not serve jail time.

Police say back in March of 2016, a 19-year-old student was forced to do strenuous workouts and drink unknown substances at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.

Afterwards he became extremely ill.

Another TKE  member, Evan Francis was also charged with hazing back in October, but was granted probation before judgment.

Towson released the following statement:

“Towson University takes any report of hazing, or confirmed incident of hazing, very seriously. Hazing is illegal and a violation of our Code of Student Conduct; it will not be tolerated at Towson University.”

Towson University suspended the fraternity until 2021.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Gary Teekay says:
    May 25, 2017 at 2:19 am

    This doesn’t even amount to a slap on the wrist. When are prosecutors going to start getting tough with these creeps?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch