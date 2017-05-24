Tow Truck Driver Dies After Being Struck By Passing Vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tow truck driver has died after being hit by a passing vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department was called just before 3:30 p.m., about an auto-pedestrian wreck near Belle Grove and Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.
Responding officers found an injured tow truck driver. Police say the 45-year-old man was outside of his truck on the side of the road when a vehicle struck him and also hit the tow truck.
The tow truck driver was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The other vehicle stayed at the scene and refused medical treatment.
Police say the primary cause of the crash is the passing vehicles failure to reduce speed and avoid a collision. Investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a contributing factor to the crash.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
One Comment
I am a sinner I load from the drivers side when I should be loading from the passenger side. It may have saved the driver