Police: Man Dies After Being Assaulted In Hotel Parking Lot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old man has died after being assaulted by a group of people in a hotel parking lot near Washington, D.C.
Police say the man died early Sunday after the assault in the parking lot at the Days Inn in Silver Spring, Maryland.
The Montgomery County Police Department says the man left his room around 2:30 a.m. Witnesses told authorities that the man was assaulted by a group of suspects in the parking lot. Police say the man was able to return to his room, but died at a local hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact authorities. They’re offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
same thing with the beltway motel . they need to put camars up at these hotel . no the hotel doesn’t want to do this i because they get pay back all the drug dealers and other crimes thats on in the parking lot