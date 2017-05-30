Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

New Cowboys Player Suspected Of DWI After Own Welcome Party

May 30, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, NFL Arrest

DALLAS (AP) — Newly acquired Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll has been arrested on suspicion of a driving while intoxicated after leaving a promotional event welcoming him to Dallas.

Dallas police say the 30-year-old Carroll was arrested early Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation. He was booked into the Dallas County jail and posted bail later in the day.

The Dallas Morning News reports Carroll was arrested after leaving a club that hosted the promotion in his honor.

Carroll joined the Cowboys in March as a free agent from NFC East rival Philadelphia on a three-year, $10 million.

The team issued a statement saying it’s aware of his arrest and is “gathering information at this time.”

Carroll is an eight-year NFL veteran who began his career in Miami.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch