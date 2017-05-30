Orioles Radio Recap: Orioles Fall To Yanks 8-3

The Orioles looked to capitalize on the positive momentum Tuesday night looking to piece together back to back wins. Unfortunately Chris Tillman did not have his best stuff tonight and exited the game after just 2 2/3’s innings pitched and giving up 5 earned runs. Hear all the action from the AL East division match-up and an interview with Orioles Pitcher Kevin Gausman about his work with BARC’s on the Orioles Radio Recap!
As always we will hear Buck Showalter's post game thoughts and comments!