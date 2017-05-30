Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Orioles Radio Recap: Orioles Fall To Yanks 8-3

May 30, 2017 11:06 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Buck Showalter, Chris Tillman, Kevin Gausman, new york yankees

The Orioles looked to capitalize on the positive momentum Tuesday night looking to piece together back to back wins. Unfortunately Chris Tillman did not have his best stuff tonight and exited the game after just 2 2/3’s innings pitched and giving up 5 earned runs. Hear all the action from the AL East division match-up and an interview with Orioles Pitcher Kevin Gausman about his work with BARC’s on the Orioles Radio Recap!

As always we will hear Buck Showalter’s post game thoughts and comments! Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveItByeBye, follow Jim Hunter on twitter @JimOriolesTV and follow Tim Jones @tinytimjones!

