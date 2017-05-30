Sister-In-Law Of Former Oriole Allegedly Murdered By Husband

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The sister-in-law of former Baltimore Oriole Melvin Mora has been shot in the face and allegedly killed by her husband.

The victim is Mora’s wife’s sister. The incident happened back in New York and the search for the suspect gets larger as he has ties to places out of the U.S.

On the heels of excitement of former Baltimore Oriole third baseman Melvin Mora becoming a U.S. citizen. His family is now facing a devastating and unexpected loss.

The sister of his wife Gisel has allegedly been murdered at the hands of her husband. She was shot in the face twice outside a family member’s home on May 26.

The gunfire was heard by people inside neighboring homes.

“I was sleeping and I heard five gun shots and I woke up. That was about it. I saw people running out in the street,” a neighbor says.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for Iveliss Alvarado-Genao and her children. Within one day, the donations have nearly double the $10,000 goal.

Police are actively searching for Gabino Genao in connection to his wife’s murder.

Some reports say Gabino admitted to shooting Iveliss before running from the scene.

It’s a tough time for a family and still shocking to many neighbors.

“Just walk out, walk away and then come back later and talk about it,” the neighbor says.

Family members of Iveliss say there they recently found out that Gabino had been physically abusive towards his wife.

Iveliss lived in the Baltimore area for a decade, helping her sister, Gisel Mora, with her six children. It’s said she went back to the New York area in April.

