$130,000 Worth Of Opioids Off Streets After Multi-County Drug Bust By Md. State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Drugs and guns are out of the hands of dealers and in police evidence after a huge bust on the Eastern Shore.

Maryland State Police say they’ve picked up 33 people tied to a large scale opioid ring across two states.

Officers say that includes drug dealers, violent and repeat criminals, drugs, guns and about $100,000 in cash.

“This definitely took a dent out of the market in Queen Anne’s County and the surrounding area. A lot of lives were saved because of this operation,” says Sheriff Gary Hofmann of Queen Anne’s County.

It took 18 agencies from both Maryland and Delaware working in sync and a massive six week investigation to break up the opioid ring.

“These guns are linked to robberies and many other violent crimes. We have shootings from time to time that are linked to drug dealing,” says Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson. “Unfortunately, with the demand, the war never ends.”

Richardson says the raid sends a clear message to criminals that police and prosecutors won’t back down.

“Maybe these individuals thought they were safe and the coast was clear. Just to let them know, we’re coming. After this one is completed, we’ll start the next,” Richardson says.

Police aren’t saying if there will be more arrests tied to the investigation.

Police say they’ve gotten a lot of calls and tips from the community which played a key part in the investigation.

