Police Release Pictures Of Storage Facility Burglars

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released surveillance pictures of three men who broke into storage units in Anne Arundel County overnight Monday.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking the public to help identify these suspects.
The burglaries happened at the Extra Space Storage located in the 7400 block of New Ridge Rd. in Hanover.
Security cameras were able to get footage of the suspects as they broke into multiple storage units.
Anyone with information about this crime or these suspects is asked to call police at (410) 222-6155.
