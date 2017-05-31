Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Orioles Radio Recap: Big Night From Jones Propels Orioles to Big Win

May 31, 2017 11:19 PM
Filed Under: adam jones, Baltimore Orioles, Buck Showalter, new york yankees, Trey Mancini

The Orioles came into action Wednesday night against the Yankees looking to win their first series since they took two games against the Nationals at home on May 8th and 9th. A big night from the offense aided their efforts as Adam Jones and Chris Davis both went yard, and Mr. Jones wrapped up the scoring in the 8th inning notching his 1,500th career hit with Baltimore, driving in a run with an RBI single. Hear all the action from tonight’s big win and an interview with rookie sensation Trey Mancini on the Orioles Radio Recap!

As always we will hear Buck Showalter’s post game thoughts and comments! Follow Joe Angel on twitter @WaveItByeBye, follow Jim Hunter on twitter @JimOriolesTV and follow Tim Jones @tinytimjones!

