Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Orioles Place C Welington Castillo On DL; Summon Pena

May 31, 2017 6:42 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Disabled List, new york yankees, Welington Castillo

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have placed catcher Welington Castillo on the 10-day disabled list with a testicular injury.

Castillo spent time in the emergency room Tuesday night after being hurt in the ninth inning of an 8-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

The freak injury occurred when a pitch that hit New York’s Didi Gregorius ricocheted downward and struck Castillo between the legs.

Castillo is batting .317 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

Castillo was on the disabled list earlier this month with right shoulder tendinitis. Caleb Joseph received most of the starts behind the plate during that time.

Joseph started Wednesday night against New York. His backup was Fernando Pena, who had his contract selected by Baltimore from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch