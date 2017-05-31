Remains Of Baltimore Soldier From Korean War Identified

BALTIMORE (AP) — The remains of a Baltimore soldier who was missing from the Korean War have been identified.

The Pentagon said in a news release Wednesday that the remains of 27-year-old Army Sgt. Edward Saunders have been returned to his family.

Officials say Saunders’ unit was supporting a regiment of the Republic of Korea when it was attacked by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Force in February 1951. Saunders was declared missing in action after that attack, and declared dead months later.

The Defense Department says in the 1990s, North Korea returned hundreds of boxes of commingled human remains to the United States. Authorities say DNA analysis of some of the remains matched Saunders’ brother.

Saunders will be buried June 7 at Arlington National Cemetery.

