Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Remains Of Baltimore Soldier From Korean War Identified

May 31, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore soldier, DNA, Korean War, Pentagon

BALTIMORE (AP) — The remains of a Baltimore soldier who was missing from the Korean War have been identified.

The Pentagon said in a news release Wednesday that the remains of 27-year-old Army Sgt. Edward Saunders have been returned to his family.

Officials say Saunders’ unit was supporting a regiment of the Republic of Korea when it was attacked by the Chinese People’s Volunteer Force in February 1951. Saunders was declared missing in action after that attack, and declared dead months later.

The Defense Department says in the 1990s, North Korea returned hundreds of boxes of commingled human remains to the United States. Authorities say DNA analysis of some of the remains matched Saunders’ brother.

Saunders will be buried June 7 at Arlington National Cemetery.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

Listen

Watch