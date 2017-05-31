Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

President Trump Expected To Withdraw From Paris Climate Agreement

May 31, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: president donald trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

CBS News reports that Trump has also discussed trying to renegotiate the Paris Climate protocols on reducing greenhouse gas emissions – with an eye to making them less onerous to U.S. industry.

Details on just how exactly the U.S. will be withdrawing are still being worked out.

A full, formal withdrawal could take up to three years.

