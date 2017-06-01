Baltimore Lawmaker Indicted For Accepting Payments To Help Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime Baltimore state lawmaker, Nathaniel T. Oaks, has been indicted for accepting cash payments in exchange for using his previous position in the House of Delegates to help him with business.

Oaks was indicted on charges of wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigators had been tracking the senator since 2015, and they used recording devices to gather evidence against him.

He’s accused of using his position to help a businessman in return for cash. But that developer was actually working with the FBI, recording conversations.

Oaks served 30 years in the House of Delegates representing District 41, and in February was appointed to take the seat of former Sen. Lisa Gladden, who stepped down for health

He served two terms in the House of Delegates, when in 1989, he was convicted of stealing more than $10,000 from his re-election fund, as well as perjury and misconduct in office. He was given a five-year suspended sentence and was ordered to perform 500 hours of community service.

Oaks returned to the legislature in 1994 and has served ever since.

Oaks faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, 20 years in prison for honest services wire fraud, and five years in prison for each count of the Travel Act.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook