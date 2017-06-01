Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Suspect Caught On Camera Stealing Tricycle In Hampden

June 1, 2017 4:38 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera stealing a tricycle in Baltimore City.

Police say the incident occurred in the 1100 block of West 36th street in Hampden around 5:30 in the morning on Sunday, May 28th. The suspect is seen cutting a lock securing the bike to a chained fixture. After cutting the lock, the suspect leaves for a few seconds before returning and taking off on tricycle.

Police say the suspect may be responsible for other thefts in area.

Anyone with information is urged to call Baltimore City Detectives at 410-396-2455.

  Larry Motley says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:43 am

    keepin it reeel!

