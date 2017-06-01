Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Weather Blog: Perfect Day

June 1, 2017 10:38 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Just a perfect day in every way!

This week will end on a rather pleasant note as well.

There will be some afternoon clouds, with a very small chance of an isolated shower in a few spots, but it will still be warm, with a high near 80, once again.

It should stay dry on Saturday and still warm.

By Sunday we may start to see some showers develop later on, and temperatures may reach the low 80’s.

Enjoy a nice start to June! Have a great weekend and I’ll see you on WJZ both days this weekend for the updated forecast!

