Weather Blog: Perfect Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Just a perfect day in every way!

This week will end on a rather pleasant note as well.

There will be some afternoon clouds, with a very small chance of an isolated shower in a few spots, but it will still be warm, with a high near 80, once again.

It should stay dry on Saturday and still warm.

By Sunday we may start to see some showers develop later on, and temperatures may reach the low 80’s.

Enjoy a nice start to June! Have a great weekend and I’ll see you on WJZ both days this weekend for the updated forecast!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook