9-Year-Old Boy With Autism Tased By Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Deputies For Wielding Knives

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 9-year-old boy with Autism was reportedly tased by Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, following an incident where deputies say the boy was “out of control” and was wielding knives.

Caroll County Sheriffs say just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, the boy’s mother called authorities saying that she had locked herself in an upstairs bathroom and that her son had kitchen knives in his possession. She told deputies that she was concerned he may harm himself or others.

Caroll County Sheriffs deputies say they responded, along with a Crisis Intervention Team member and a supervisor and attempted to diffuse the situation. Deputies say they found the 9-year-old boy still holding two 12-inch kitchen knives, when he turned and aggressively approached them.

According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the two deputies at the home continued to tell the boy to drop the knives, but he continued to move towards them.

When the boy continued not to listen, one of the deputies discharged a taser device, and the boy dropped the knives. Deputies say he was taken into custody without further incident or injury.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was taken to Carroll Hospital Center as a precaution due to the use of the taser, and was taken in for an Emergency Mental Health Evaluation.

In a statement, Caroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo says: