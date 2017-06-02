Baltimore Community Brings Baseball Back To Historic Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Parents are always looking for good ways to keep their kids entertained.

A community in Southwest Baltimore realized they’re doing more than just bringing youth baseball back to a historic park.

“This is the beginning of a totally new transformation for Carroll Park, this is where we can bring community athletics here for the people right around this area,” said Mike Dorsey, coach of Friends of Carroll Park baseball team.

The need was clear.

“It gives us something to do after school,” one kid said.

“You get to do your exercise and run around instead of running in the streets,” another player said.

The adults found the money, found volunteer coaches and put out the word.

“We need to see youth baseball in Carroll Park,” Dorsey said.

“The fun about baseball is that you get to hit, and pitch, and run and you get to exercise,” Antwan Williams said. “It helps you get big and strong. So you can like be smart, so you can know stuff.”

“You can like see your friends, instead of just at school, you can see them here too,” Julie Field said.

“I think I’m building better relationships with other people on this team,” another kid said.

“So there’s a sense of pride in your community, there’s a sense of ownership in the park and the area you’re in,” Dorsey said.

All of the equipment was donated by the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association.

