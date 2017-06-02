Baltimore Police Search For Woman Missing For Almost 3 Weeks

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police officers are searching for a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for almost three weeks.
Police say Shaquana Marie Caldwell was last seen on May 14 in the 1500 block of Saint Spruce Street.
Caldwell is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Caldwell is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
