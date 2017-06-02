Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Katie Ledecky Wins 1,500 Free With 5th-Fastest Time Ever

June 2, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: 5th-fastest time ever, Katie Ledecky, Swimming

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — World record-holder Katie Ledecky swam the fifth-fastest time in history to win the 1,500-meter freestyle Thursday night at the Pro Swim Series meet.

Competing in the event for the first time since 2015, Ledecky led all the way and touched in 15 minutes, 35.65 seconds — nearly 40 seconds ahead of the field. She owns the six fastest times ever in the event, led by her world mark of 15:25.48 at the 2015 world championships in Russia.

Kristel Kobrich of Chile was second in 16:12.89.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch