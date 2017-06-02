Maryland Court Grants Stay In Medical Marijuana Case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has intervened in a legal case that could have led to further delays in the state’s medical marijuana program.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an order on Friday that halted a hearing in Baltimore Circuit Court, where Judge Barry Williams had been scheduled to review his decision last week to temporarily stop the commission from issuing any more licenses. Williams’ order expires Sunday.
Alternative Medicine, a company that was not selected as a finalist to be licensed to grow marijuana, is suing the state over the licensing process.
Alan Rifkin, an attorney representing companies that were named as finalists, says his clients asked the Court of Appeals to intervene, so his clients could have their interests heard in the case.
