Maryland Governor To Attend Paris Air Show

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans to attend the Paris Air Show this month.
Allison Mayer, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Commerce, said Hogan is scheduled to spend two days at the largest international gathering for the air and space industry. He is then scheduled to visit London for two days.
Maryland is one of 20 states that exhibit at the air show. Mayer says Hogan is one of nine governors leading delegations to network with business leaders in the aerospace industry. She says more than 130,000 Maryland residents work in the industry.
The airshow draws about 150,000 visitors.
The governor is scheduled to leave June 17. It will be his third international trip as governor.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)