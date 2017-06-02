Police Arrest 16-Year-Old After Injuring Officer With Stolen SUV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 16-year-old boy after he injured an officer with a stolen SUV Thursday.

At about 1:35 a.m. police say five males exited a black Cadillac SUV and robbed several victims in the 3200 block of Lawnview Avenue.

As detectives were investigating the robbery, they learned the SUV was stolen from Baltimore County.

The vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer in the 3200 block of Lyndale Ave.

Detectives arrived in the block and saw the vehicle parked and unoccupied.

Detectives continued to investigate and found that the temporary registration tag on the vehicle didn’t belong to it.

They eventually saw a male get in the vehicle and drive away. Detectives requested additional officers to assist with a traffic stop.

The suspect appeared to have seen a detective’s car approaching and the driver of the SUV put the vehicle in reverse, accelerated and struck the detective’s vehicle.

The suspect bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot with a black gun.

Police chased the suspect on foot and eventually took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Req’won Stern, 16, of the 200 block of N. Spring Court. He was located hiding in bushes.

The gun recovered was a black replica handgun.

One officer sustained injuries from the vehicle’s air bag deploying. He was transported by paramedics to Mercy hospital where he was treated and released.

Stern was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree assault, vehicle theft, possession of a gas/air pellet gun, unauthorized removal of property, and theft.

Stern is believed to be involved in other recent crimes involving robberies and carjackings.

