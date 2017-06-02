Harford Co. Teacher’s Aide Charged With Sexually Soliciting A Minor

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators say a Harford County teacher’s aide is behind bars, accused of sexually soliciting a minor.
Harford County State’s Attorney says 33-year old David Dencler was arrested yesterday in the 800 block of Conowingo Road in Bel Air.
Police say the teacher’s aide arranged a meeting with what he believed to be an underage girl.
Dencler had been under investigation after he resigned for having inappropriate contact with an underage student.
