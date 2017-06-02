Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Harford Co. Teacher’s Aide Charged With Sexually Soliciting A Minor

June 2, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) —  Investigators say a Harford County teacher’s aide is behind bars, accused of sexually soliciting a minor.

Harford County State’s Attorney says 33-year old David Dencler was arrested yesterday in the 800 block of Conowingo Road in Bel Air.

Police say the teacher’s aide arranged a meeting with what he believed to be an underage girl.

Dencler had been under investigation after he resigned for having inappropriate contact with an underage student.

