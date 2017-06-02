The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of June 3rd

This week’d edition of the Norris & Long Show best of includes interviews with National Championship winning head coach for the Maryland Terrapins John Tillman, and long time Ravens beat writer and reporter Joe Platania.

JOHN TILLMAN

John Tillman, National Championship winning head coach of the Maryland Terrapins men’s lacrosse team, joined Ed and Ken to talk about his team winning a National Championship beating Ohio State yesterday 9-6.

Coach Tillman started by talking about what this National Championship means to him and his players saying “in some ways it hasn’t really sunk in yet and it may take some time…but to see the smiles on our kids faces, and to see them and some alumni hugging each other have to give all the credit to this group of players.”

As for what made this the team to finally get over the hump Coach Tillman said “hard to say, every team is different and we’ve been blessed to have some really good teams here…what you do in the regular season is important you have to keep improving and qualify for the tournament but then you have to play your best lacrosse in May and peak at the right time.”

Coach Tillman also talked about taking on some of the best face-off teams in the country, and how the use of specialist type players can combat that part of the game.

JOE PLATANIA

Joe Platania, long time Ravens beat reporter and writer, joined Ed and Ken to talk about Breshad Perriman looking fairly impressive during organized team activities and how much the team can expect from him this season.

Platania started by talking about Breshad Perriman impressing the coaches during OTAs and what fans should take from what they’re hearing from the team saying, “in the short term, you can take some solace in the fact that there is a good chemistry building between Joe Flacco and Breshad Perriman and Mike Wallace…we won’t find out if it’ll work until into training camp, the pre-season, and into the regular season.”

As for the fans who want to see a return of Anquan Boldin to Baltimore, Platania offered this take on bringing in veteran receivers saying, “the time of the Ravens relying on receivers at the end of their career has to be done, now that its summer and pools are open its time to take these young receivers and throw them in the deep end and see what they can do.”

Joe went on to talk about the relationship between Wallace and Perriman and how Wallace wants to raise Perriman up rather than push him down to save his own job, and what the Ravens have at the tight end position.