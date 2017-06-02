Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

University Of Maryland Announces Unity Pledge To Fight Hate

June 2, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: University of Maryland fatal stabbing

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland is taking additional steps to fight hate and increase safety after a fatal stabbing that is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

President Wallace Loh announced Thursday that the school will implement a “pledge for respect and unity” for all students. In the fall, events will be held where students can take the unity pledge reaffirming “respect for human dignity, diversity, inclusion and academic freedom.”

The announcement comes after police say a black Bowie State University student was fatally stabbed by a white Maryland student on campus last month. Loh says the school also will clarify the code of student conduct to strengthen hate and bias sanctions.

Last week, Loh announced other efforts to battle hate, including a campus safety task force.

