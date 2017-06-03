Noose Found On Construction Site Near D.C. Elementary School, 6th In Recent Weeks

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A noose was found at a construction site in Southeast, D.C., Thursday evening, according to D.C. police.

Police said the noose was found around 5 p.m. at the construction site located at 2115 36th Place. The site is near Beers Elementary School.

The rope that was tied in a noose was found by the front door.

According to authorities, the project manager said the noose was not present when worked ceased for the day on May 31.

This is the sixth noose found in the D.C. area in recent weeks.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said “D.C. will not tolerate signs of hate, ignorance nor fear.”

There are currently no suspects.

