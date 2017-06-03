Wear Orange Rally: Stopping Gun Violence In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A nationwide campaign has brought together families, lawmakers, and gun violence survivors, who are taking action to end gun violence.

Tracey Leong has details on the third annual event that spread to Maryland to make our communities safer.

More than 250 rallies, including one held in Columbia, are being held across the country, standing united to end gun violence.

Sounding their horns in support to reduce gun violence. Volunteers wear orange, a color that demands to be seen.

“My son was murdered at the age of 17, he would have been 30 today if he was still here,” says Sharon McMahan with Moms Demand Action.

McMahan’s son was shot to death in Baltimore 13 years ago.

“I had to witness one laying in the gutter with his brains shot out, no mother want to have to witness something like that, so that’s why I stand here so other mothers do not have to go through that,” says McMahan.

These gun violence victims and survivors are fighting and sending a powerful message to save lives and protect their communities.

“We are celebrating their lives and the fact that we are making change, to see people, we have five events here in Maryland, so it’s incredibly inspiring to see people here in Maryland to come out and say they really want to be involved,” says Jennifer Stapleton, with Moms Demand Action.

On Friday, Baltimore also stood in solidarity to end these senseless deaths, as the city reaches the highest number of murders during the first five months of a year.

“The murders are unacceptably high, and I just spend the last couple of days with police commissioners and police chiefs around the country and we seem to be talking about the same thing violent youthful offenders and repeat gun offenders,” says Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

It’s a simple statement for a better future.

And the fight continues after today, these organizations are planning more events throughout the year, urging volunteers to join their fight.

