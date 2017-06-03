Weather Blog: Perfect Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A perfect Saturday all across the region, with abundant sunshine and seasonal temperatures!

It appears that Sunday will also be almost as nice, with a warmer afternoon and sunshine, that will give way to some clouds and perhaps some showers very late at night.

A wet Monday both in the morning, and then later in the afternoon is expected. Some rain at that time can be heavy. Cooler air will also move in with the clouds and rain.

Enjoy the nice day tomorrow, it will not be as nice for the early part of next week.

