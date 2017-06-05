Police Seek Driver Who Fled Auto-Pedestrian Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a dark colored BMW that was involved in a hit and run crash early Saturday morning.

Police say the wreck happened at 2:30 a.m., in the 300 block of Russell St.

Responding officers found a 23-year-old male pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The vehicle involved did not stop after hitting the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

According to police, the vehicle involved was a dark colored BMW that has damaged headlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

